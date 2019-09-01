$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. US Foods posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.63%. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on USFD. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Buckingham Research upgraded US Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

NYSE USFD traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $40.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,214,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.58. US Foods has a 1 year low of $27.51 and a 1 year high of $40.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.40 and a 200-day moving average of $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

In other news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 4,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $161,486.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,013.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 62,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $2,297,748.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of US Foods by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of US Foods by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

