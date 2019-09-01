$0.61 EPS Expected for Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Delphi Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.65. Delphi Technologies reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Delphi Technologies will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $3.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Delphi Technologies.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Delphi Technologies had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 59.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Cowen set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of DLPH stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.23. The company had a trading volume of 763,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.12. Delphi Technologies has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $37.32.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 115,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 47,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 32.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 16.6% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 91,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

