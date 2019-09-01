$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) will announce $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Eldorado Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.56. Eldorado Resorts posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eldorado Resorts.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $637.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.74 million. Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

ERI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.12 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research note on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.90.

ERI stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.51. The stock had a trading volume of 605,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,359. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Eldorado Resorts has a 12-month low of $31.86 and a 12-month high of $54.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.97.

In related news, Director James B. Hawkins acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.35 per share, with a total value of $242,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 119,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,807,177.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,315,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,153,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,647 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 469.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 958,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,137,000 after acquiring an additional 789,816 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,460,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 4,099.9% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 490,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,904,000 after acquiring an additional 478,864 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eldorado Resorts

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

