$1.03 EPS Expected for Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Noble Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33. Noble Midstream Partners reported earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noble Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $4.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $6.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Noble Midstream Partners.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $158.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.40 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 12.28%.

NBLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Noble Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Noble Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Noble Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.73.

Shares of NYSE:NBLX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,403. The firm has a market cap of $962.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Noble Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $22.28 and a 1 year high of $45.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.6418 per share. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Noble Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 2.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,352,968 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,576,000 after acquiring an additional 47,204 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 12,284.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058,851 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,139,000 after buying an additional 2,042,227 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 10.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,306,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,053,000 after buying an additional 128,430 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 7.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,095,837 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,448,000 after buying an additional 71,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 9.3% during the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,020,425 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,939,000 after buying an additional 86,425 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

