$1.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) to report sales of $1.22 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hubbell’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the highest is $1.23 billion. Hubbell posted sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full year sales of $4.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBB. Morgan Stanley set a $138.00 target price on Hubbell and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Gabelli initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

HUBB stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.14. The stock had a trading volume of 189,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $91.88 and a twelve month high of $137.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.09%.

In other Hubbell news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.77 per share, for a total transaction of $62,885.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,085.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin Arthur Poyck sold 1,828 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total transaction of $233,362.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,476.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,341,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $826,962,000 after purchasing an additional 401,473 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,855,000 after purchasing an additional 29,729 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,625,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,725,000 after purchasing an additional 161,847 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,226,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,899,000 after purchasing an additional 96,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,065,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,828,000 after purchasing an additional 17,257 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

