$1.30 EPS Expected for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) to post $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Progressive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.44. Progressive reported earnings per share of $1.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Progressive will report full year earnings of $5.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $6.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Progressive.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. Progressive had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Progressive from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Progressive from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Progressive from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $64.00 price target on Progressive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.92.

In other news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total transaction of $973,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,962.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $244,470.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,474.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock worth $3,128,310 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,282,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,779,270,000 after buying an additional 608,886 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,763,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,197,000 after buying an additional 373,372 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,147,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $947,787,000 after buying an additional 374,526 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Progressive by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,367,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $747,404,000 after buying an additional 72,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $450,389,000 after buying an additional 515,706 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGR traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,803,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,894. Progressive has a 52-week low of $56.71 and a 52-week high of $84.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.98. The company has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.05%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

