$1.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will post $1.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Fastenal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.39 billion and the lowest is $1.35 billion. Fastenal posted sales of $1.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year sales of $5.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $5.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $5.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $31.50 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.36.

NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $30.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,032,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,032,927. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In related news, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $76,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.13 per share, for a total transaction of $33,263.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,604 shares of company stock worth $138,479. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,317,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,894,000 after buying an additional 34,249,134 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 114.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,456,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,246,000 after buying an additional 23,182,045 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Fastenal by 92.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,430,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,304,000 after buying an additional 15,082,989 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 241.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,737,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,715,000 after buying an additional 9,719,267 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 94.5% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,677,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,787,000 after buying an additional 4,214,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

