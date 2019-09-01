17,907 Shares in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $40.00 price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of NYSE HPP traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.00. The stock had a trading volume of 574,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,371. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.14.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $196.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.85 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 0.16%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.27 per share, for a total transaction of $33,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,649 shares in the company, valued at $4,246,882.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 38,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total value of $1,303,128.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 686,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,100,480.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.