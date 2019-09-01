1SG Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (1SG)

1SG (CURRENCY:1SG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. 1SG has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of 1SG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 1SG has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One 1SG token can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00007507 BTC on popular exchanges including OEX, P2PB2B, BitMart and Kryptono.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003512 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00058007 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00324108 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010248 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000072 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000085 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000092 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001232 BTC.

1SG Token Profile

1SG is a token. 1SG’s total supply is 22,227,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,191,263 tokens. The Reddit community for 1SG is /r/1-SG. 1SG’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1SG’s official website is 1.sg.

Buying and Selling 1SG

1SG can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Kryptono, OEX and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1SG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1SG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1SG using one of the exchanges listed above.

