$2.21 Billion in Sales Expected for McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2019

Equities analysts expect McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) to report $2.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for McDermott International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.37 billion. McDermott International reported sales of $2.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that McDermott International will report full year sales of $9.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.46 billion to $9.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.12 billion to $11.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover McDermott International.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. McDermott International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a negative net margin of 33.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDR shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of McDermott International from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of McDermott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of McDermott International stock remained flat at $$4.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 5,213,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,202,330. The company has a market capitalization of $857.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.72. McDermott International has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $19.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDR. Luminus Management LLC increased its position in McDermott International by 1,145.8% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 6,760,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218,241 shares in the last quarter. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. increased its position in McDermott International by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDermott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,412,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in McDermott International by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,866,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,351,000 after acquiring an additional 956,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDermott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

McDermott International Company Profile

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

