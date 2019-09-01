206 Shares in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) Purchased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 206 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in UniFirst by 61.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 682 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in UniFirst by 1,033.3% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 782 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNF traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.91. 74,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.92. UniFirst Corp has a 1-year low of $132.38 and a 1-year high of $205.22.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $453.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.70 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that UniFirst Corp will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of UniFirst from $155.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 11,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.66, for a total value of $2,279,682.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,793,829. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,584 shares of company stock valued at $5,859,693. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

