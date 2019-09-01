23,900 Shares in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) Bought by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Aqua America by 1,365.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Aqua America during the first quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Aqua America during the second quarter worth $28,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aqua America during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aqua America during the first quarter worth $36,000. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aqua America stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,181,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.41. Aqua America Inc has a 1-year low of $32.09 and a 1-year high of $44.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.28.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $218.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.07 million. Aqua America had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aqua America Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.2343 dividend. This is a positive change from Aqua America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Aqua America in a report on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Aqua America in a report on Sunday, August 11th. HSBC set a $46.00 target price on Aqua America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Aqua America from $2.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Aqua America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.91.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Hilferty III bought 1,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.35 per share, with a total value of $49,982.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,012. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aqua America Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

