$276.91 Million in Sales Expected for TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) will report $276.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for TETRA Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $273.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $283.55 million. TETRA Technologies posted sales of $215.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TETRA Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TETRA Technologies.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.15 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $4.00 price objective on shares of TETRA Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 21,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 913.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 23,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TTI traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $1.66. The stock had a trading volume of 319,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $214.75 million, a P/E ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 1.80. TETRA Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $4.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.00.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

