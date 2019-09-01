3,000 Shares in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Bought by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,658,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,851,000 after buying an additional 73,058 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at $702,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 208.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WST stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.46. The stock had a trading volume of 245,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,333. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.75 and a 52 week high of $147.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 51.77, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.30.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.17. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $469.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.35%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.72.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

