3,084 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 232.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 42.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSA traded up $2.50 on Friday, reaching $264.74. 702,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,103. The stock has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.17. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $193.89 and a twelve month high of $265.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $252.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.87). Public Storage had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 60.77%. The firm had revenue of $710.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

In other Public Storage news, Chairman B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 40,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.10, for a total transaction of $10,244,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $243.72 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.64.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

