32,800 Shares in Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:TRK) Bought by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:TRK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Speedway Motorsports at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Speedway Motorsports during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,484,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Speedway Motorsports by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Speedway Motorsports by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Speedway Motorsports by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Speedway Motorsports by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. 20.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRK remained flat at $$19.75 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,249. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average is $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $806.86 million, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.94. Speedway Motorsports, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $19.90.

Speedway Motorsports (NYSE:TRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $141.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.46 million. Speedway Motorsports had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 4.22%. Equities analysts expect that Speedway Motorsports, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Speedway Motorsports’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

TRK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Speedway Motorsports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Speedway Motorsports from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Speedway Motorsports Profile

Speedway Motorsports, Inc, through its subsidiaries, promotes, markets, and sponsors motorsports activities in the United States. The company owns and operates eight racing facilities, including Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, and Texas Motor Speedway racing facilities.

