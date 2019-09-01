$48.34 Million in Sales Expected for Ashford Inc. (NASDAQ:AINC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ashford Inc. (NASDAQ:AINC) to announce $48.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ashford’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.00 million. Ashford posted sales of $41.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford will report full-year sales of $228.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $225.00 million to $231.28 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $251.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ashford.

Ashford (NASDAQ:AINC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $63.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.77 million.

Shares of AINC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,530. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.49 and a 200 day moving average of $44.84. Ashford has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $94.86.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

