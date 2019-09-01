591 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Purchased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 1,107.7% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $107.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.47.

NYSE VLO traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.28. 2,365,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,238,137. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.81 and a fifty-two week high of $121.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.30.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.