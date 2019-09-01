$619.80 Million in Sales Expected for Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) will post sales of $619.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Guess?’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $620.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $619.00 million. Guess? reported sales of $605.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guess? will report full year sales of $2.70 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Guess?.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. Guess? had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $683.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Guess? from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Guess? from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Guess? from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

In other news, CEO Carlos Alberini bought 347,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.32 per share, with a total value of $4,974,094.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gianluca Bolla bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $147,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,180.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Guess? in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Guess? in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Guess? in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Guess? by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Guess? by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Guess? stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.07. 3,977,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,412,633. Guess? has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $26.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average of $17.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. This is a positive change from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.92%.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

