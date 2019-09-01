73,529 Shares in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 73,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,082,000. Okta makes up about 0.8% of Trexquant Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.06% of Okta as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Okta by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Okta by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 69.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO William E. Losch sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $2,513,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 48,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.57, for a total value of $6,628,966.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,735 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,193.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 693,604 shares of company stock worth $91,155,096. 14.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ OKTA traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.50. 2,732,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,450. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of -122.82 and a beta of 1.01. Okta Inc has a one year low of $41.88 and a one year high of $141.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.17 and a 200-day moving average of $109.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). The business had revenue of $140.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 54.22% and a negative net margin of 31.90%. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Okta from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Okta from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Okta from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Okta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

