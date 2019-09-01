85,922 Shares in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 85,922 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,213,000. Nike comprises about 0.6% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nike by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,507,942 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $260,074,000 after acquiring an additional 69,032 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nike in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,036,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. ACG Wealth raised its holdings in Nike by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 31,216 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Nike by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 189,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after buying an additional 106,500 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total transaction of $9,378,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 17,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total value of $1,587,996.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 194,637 shares of company stock valued at $16,767,237. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nike to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $84.50. 4,814,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,252,802. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.05 and a 200-day moving average of $84.61. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $66.53 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). Nike had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

