900,000 Shares in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) Acquired by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 900,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,938,000. Cenovus Energy accounts for about 1.5% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,119,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after buying an additional 73,095 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,936,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,988,000 after buying an additional 940,589 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Signition LP purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, CIBC raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.41.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,752,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,782. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average is $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.02. Cenovus Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -8.62%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

