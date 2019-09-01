$946.55 Million in Sales Expected for Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) to report $946.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brink’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $938.60 million to $954.50 million. Brink’s posted sales of $852.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brink’s will report full-year sales of $3.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $4.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brink’s.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Brink’s had a return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Imperial Capital increased their price target on Brink’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCO. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 307.1% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,668,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,483,000 after buying an additional 1,259,015 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,269,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 194.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 292,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,751,000 after buying an additional 193,148 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 480.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 193,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at $10,156,000. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BCO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.25. 315,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,450. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. Brink’s has a twelve month low of $59.08 and a twelve month high of $93.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.34%.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

