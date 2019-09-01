AdEx (ADX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $137,256.00

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 1st. AdEx has a market cap of $6.26 million and approximately $137,256.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AdEx has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One AdEx token can currently be bought for $0.0853 or 0.00000886 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, Kyber Network and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010418 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00221486 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.73 or 0.01339275 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00091077 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00018317 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00022021 BTC.

About AdEx

AdEx launched on May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,430,701 tokens. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network.

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, Gatecoin, Upbit, Binance, HitBTC, IDEX, Bittrex, Liqui and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

