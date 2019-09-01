Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) Receives $17.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGLE. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of AGLE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.81. 31,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,203. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average of $7.42. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $11.16. The company has a current ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts forecast that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aeglea Bio Therapeutics news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn acquired 31,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.16 per share, with a total value of $196,534.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 333,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,162.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony G. Quinn acquired 12,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $74,645.87. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,465.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 116.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 38.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aeglea Bio Therapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

