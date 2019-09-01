Aion Trading Down 10% Over Last 7 Days (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded down 10% against the US dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $27.66 million and $1.11 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion token can currently be purchased for about $0.0802 or 0.00000833 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Kyber Network, LATOKEN and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010441 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00221301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.51 or 0.01337783 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00090577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00018131 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00022016 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 345,027,193 tokens. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is aion.network. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Koinex, IDEX, Bilaxy, BitForex, LATOKEN, RightBTC, Kyber Network, DragonEX, Binance, Liqui and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

