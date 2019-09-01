Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $226.22 Million

Equities research analysts expect Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) to post sales of $226.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aircastle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $228.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $224.12 million. Aircastle posted sales of $190.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aircastle will report full-year sales of $890.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $879.39 million to $901.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $976.58 million, with estimates ranging from $935.86 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aircastle.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $223.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.47 million. Aircastle had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AYR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Aircastle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

AYR stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.85. The company had a trading volume of 166,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.58. Aircastle has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $22.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.35.

Aircastle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Aircastle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Aircastle during the first quarter worth about $360,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aircastle by 11.0% during the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Aircastle by 11.0% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 639,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,598,000 after acquiring an additional 63,241 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Aircastle by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,875,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,955,000 after acquiring an additional 48,410 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aircastle by 11.1% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,808,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,595,000 after acquiring an additional 181,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Aircastle Company Profile

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

