AirSwap (AST) Price Hits $0.0249

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 1st. AirSwap has a market cap of $3.73 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AirSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, IDEX, OKEx and AirSwap. In the last seven days, AirSwap has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010426 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00221101 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.85 or 0.01339782 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00091014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00018181 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00022009 BTC.

AirSwap Profile

AirSwap was first traded on September 26th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AirSwap

AirSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, IDEX, Gatecoin, AirSwap, Liqui, Binance, Huobi, Kyber Network and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

