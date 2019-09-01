Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.87.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Cowen set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.13. 736,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.16. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $90.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $705.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.88 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 16.32%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Adam Karon sold 8,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $616,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,186. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,247 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $289,242.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,458.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,743 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,132,153 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,372,971,000 after purchasing an additional 307,796 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,392,790 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $601,847,000 after purchasing an additional 410,681 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,061,401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $402,178,000 after purchasing an additional 664,795 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,313,126 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $309,294,000 after purchasing an additional 171,774 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 37,980.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,030,480 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $323,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019,896 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.