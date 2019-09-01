Akroma Tops 1-Day Volume of $8.00 (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 1st. In the last seven days, Akroma has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. Akroma has a total market capitalization of $14,973.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io.

Buying and Selling Akroma

Akroma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

