Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Increased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,006 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.7% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $89,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 205,910.9% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,393,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $339,300,000 after buying an additional 3,391,353 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd increased its position in Alphabet by 4,018.6% during the second quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 958,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,202,000 after purchasing an additional 935,325 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in Alphabet by 52.9% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,028,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,114,175,000 after purchasing an additional 355,900 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in Alphabet by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 209,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $218,924,000 after purchasing an additional 132,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 56.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 207,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $224,580,000 after purchasing an additional 74,940 shares during the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Alphabet to $1,550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Pivotal Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,250.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,371.05.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $3.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,190.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,898. The company has a market capitalization of $828.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,177.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1,161.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $977.66 and a 1-year high of $1,296.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

