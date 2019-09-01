AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.53.

AMAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $13.00 price target on AMAG Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Camber Capital Management Lp acquired 385,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $3,029,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $418,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 948,016 shares of company stock valued at $7,576,977 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,454,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 153,850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 33,947 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 83,845 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,866 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.92. 662,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.43. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.23.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.62). AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 64.33%. The business had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

