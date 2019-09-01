America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $176.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) to report sales of $176.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $179.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $173.38 million. America’s Car-Mart posted sales of $167.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full-year sales of $701.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $696.77 million to $705.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $733.81 million, with estimates ranging from $732.88 million to $734.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $171.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.34 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRMT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. America’s Car-Mart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.80.

Shares of America’s Car-Mart stock traded down $1.45 on Thursday, reaching $85.78. The stock had a trading volume of 106,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,465. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.59. America’s Car-Mart has a 1 year low of $66.26 and a 1 year high of $104.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $129,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,515 shares in the company, valued at $9,688,666.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Henderson sold 4,000 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $342,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 122,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,501,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,285. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1,181.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

