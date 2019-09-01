Analysts Anticipate BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) to Post $0.51 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) will announce earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BioTelemetry’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. BioTelemetry posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that BioTelemetry will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BioTelemetry.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $111.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BEAT shares. Sidoti reduced their price target on BioTelemetry from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Lake Street Capital set a $90.00 price target on BioTelemetry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

NASDAQ BEAT traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.65. 159,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,499. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.33 and its 200-day moving average is $54.05. BioTelemetry has a twelve month low of $38.78 and a twelve month high of $80.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAT. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BioTelemetry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in BioTelemetry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $617,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BioTelemetry by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 46,874 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in BioTelemetry by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioTelemetry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,056,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

