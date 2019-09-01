Analysts Anticipate Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.52 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) will announce $3.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan also posted sales of $3.52 billion during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full year sales of $14.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.83 billion to $14.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $14.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.48 billion to $15.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Saturday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,400,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,164,328. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.36%.

In other news, insider Richard D. Kinder acquired 400,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $7,980,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 241,579,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,819,510,945.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah Macdonald acquired 5,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.91 per share, with a total value of $99,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,328 shares in the company, valued at $603,830.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 705,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,007,550. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baugh & Associates LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 189,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 41,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 46,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

