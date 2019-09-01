Analysts Anticipate Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) to post $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Safehold reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 154.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Safehold will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Safehold had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.77 million.

SAFE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Safehold from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Safehold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 11,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $329,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 355,427 shares of company stock valued at $10,677,979 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Safehold by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Safehold during the first quarter worth $414,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Safehold by 10.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 18,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Safehold by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 34,628 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Safehold by 83.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Safehold stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.30. 137,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,275. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.32. Safehold has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $34.14. The stock has a market cap of $994.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 0.26.

Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

