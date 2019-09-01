Analysts Expect American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $140.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) will announce $140.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Vanguard’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $142.50 million and the lowest is $139.40 million. American Vanguard posted sales of $111.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Vanguard will report full-year sales of $497.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $493.70 million to $501.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $525.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Vanguard.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $113.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in American Vanguard during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 15,379 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,549,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,730,000 after acquiring an additional 25,250 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 255.6% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVD stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $14.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,219. American Vanguard has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $21.95. The company has a market capitalization of $422.50 million, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

