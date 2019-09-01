Analysts Expect Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $964.22 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) will post $964.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $946.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $996.00 million. Hub Group reported sales of $933.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year sales of $3.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $3.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hub Group.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Hub Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $921.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on HUBG. UBS Group set a $46.00 price objective on Hub Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Cowen upgraded Hub Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Hub Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

Hub Group stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.06. 128,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,336. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.94. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $53.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.55.

In other news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 5,000 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $211,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,430.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,715,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Hub Group by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 716,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,062,000 after acquiring an additional 263,223 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth $8,999,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hub Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,610,000 after acquiring an additional 195,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hub Group by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,228,000 after acquiring an additional 184,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hub Group (HUBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.