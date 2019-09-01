Analysts Expect Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:CBOE) to Announce $1.10 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:CBOE) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.89 (Buy) from the nine analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. Interactive Brokers Group’s rating score has declined by 3.8% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $116.44 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $1.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Interactive Brokers Group an industry rank of 174 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

NASDAQ CBOE traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.16. 547,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,527. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $87.87 and a 12-month high of $122.88.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $283.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

In other news, EVP John Deters sold 1,141 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total transaction of $136,132.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,233.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carole E. Stone sold 2,766 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $325,558.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,496.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,007 shares of company stock worth $2,850,741 in the last quarter.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. It operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

