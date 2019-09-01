Analysts Expect TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $917.24 Million

Equities research analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) will post $917.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $858.20 million to $996.32 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE posted sales of $583.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.14. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $422.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on TTWO. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark increased their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.64.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total transaction of $28,677.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,899,683.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $570,465.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,484 shares of company stock worth $6,883,922 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 1st quarter worth $595,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 2nd quarter worth $1,283,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTWO traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.97. 862,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,720. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $139.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.80.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (TTWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.