Analyzing China Sunergy (OTCMKTS:CSUNY) & Texas Instruments (OTCMKTS:TXN)

China Sunergy (OTCMKTS:CSUNY) and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) are both companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares China Sunergy and Texas Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Sunergy N/A N/A N/A Texas Instruments 34.98% 57.25% 29.64%

Dividends

Texas Instruments pays an annual dividend of $3.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. China Sunergy does not pay a dividend. Texas Instruments pays out 56.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Texas Instruments has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Sunergy and Texas Instruments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Sunergy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Texas Instruments $15.78 billion 7.32 $5.58 billion $5.42 22.83

Texas Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than China Sunergy.

Volatility and Risk

China Sunergy has a beta of 3.72, suggesting that its stock price is 272% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Texas Instruments has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.1% of Texas Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Texas Instruments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for China Sunergy and Texas Instruments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Sunergy 0 0 0 0 N/A Texas Instruments 2 17 11 0 2.30

Texas Instruments has a consensus target price of $118.43, indicating a potential downside of 4.30%. Given Texas Instruments’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Texas Instruments is more favorable than China Sunergy.

Summary

Texas Instruments beats China Sunergy on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Sunergy

China Sunergy Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solar cells and modules in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers monocrystalline and multicrystalline silicon solar cells; and standard P-type solar cells, HP solar cells, and emitter cells, as well as solar modules for use in a range of residential, commercial, industrial, and other solar power generation systems. It also invests in, develops, and operates solar power projects. The company sells its products to system integrators, solar power project developers, and solar power product distributors under the CSUN brand name, as well as on an original equipment manufacturing basis. China Sunergy Co., Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanjing, the People's Republic of China.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products. This segment also provides signal chain products that sense, condition, and measure signals to allow information to be transferred or converted for further processing and control for use in amplifier, data converter, interface product, motor drive, clock, and sensing product end-markets; and integrated analog and standard products, which are primarily for sale into personal electronics, industrial, and automotive markets. The Embedded Processing segment offers connected microcontrollers, such as microcontrollers, microcontrollers with integrated wireless capabilities, and stand-alone wireless connectivity solutions that are used in electronic equipment to sense, connect, log, and transfer data; digital signal processors for mathematical computations; and applications processors for specific computing activity. This segment offers products for use in various markets, principally industrial and automotive. The company also provides DLP products, primarily for use in projectors to create high-definition images; calculators; and application-specific integrated circuits. Texas Instruments Incorporated markets and sells its semiconductor products through direct sales and distributors, as well as online. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

