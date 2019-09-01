Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PLAN. Compass Point initiated coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Anaplan from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.94.

Anaplan stock opened at $54.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion and a PE ratio of -31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Anaplan has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $60.36.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.25 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 50.87%. Anaplan’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Ying Xian Chung sold 1,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $92,398.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 495,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $24,512,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,243,955 shares of company stock valued at $62,701,176 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAN. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

