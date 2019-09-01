AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

ANGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

In other AngioDynamics news, Director Kevin J. Gould sold 13,650 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $292,792.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,052.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,860,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $115,384,000 after acquiring an additional 36,718 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 40.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,773,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,847 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,179,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,228,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 651,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 27.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 607,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,967,000 after acquiring an additional 129,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.37. 85,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of $688.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.75. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $18.11 and a 1 year high of $25.48.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $96.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.34 million. AngioDynamics had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AngioDynamics will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.