Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $325.40.

A number of analysts have commented on ANTM shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $359.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $289.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total transaction of $152,937.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,932,570.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 8,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.92, for a total transaction of $2,505,877.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,183 shares in the company, valued at $9,421,317.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in Anthem during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Anthem during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in Anthem during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANTM stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $261.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.17. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $227.16 and a fifty-two week high of $317.99.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.88 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem will post 19.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

