Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,786,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 369,771 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $75,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,552,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,663,000 after buying an additional 70,176 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 204,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 18,453 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 353.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APLE shares. Barclays raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE APLE traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.93. 2,595,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,964. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.06. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $341.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

In related news, Director Redd Hugh purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 92,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,405.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $76,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,133,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,959,366.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 9,000 shares of company stock worth $139,810. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.