ARBITRAGE Price Hits $0.0882 on Top Exchanges (ARB)

ARBITRAGE (CURRENCY:ARB) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One ARBITRAGE token can currently be purchased for $0.0882 or 0.00000918 BTC on exchanges. ARBITRAGE has a total market cap of $377,222.00 and $8,454.00 worth of ARBITRAGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ARBITRAGE has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ARBITRAGE alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002132 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded down 64.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

ARBITRAGE Profile

ARBITRAGE (CRYPTO:ARB) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2015. ARBITRAGE’s total supply is 8,910,935 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,274,501 tokens. The official website for ARBITRAGE is www.arbitraging.co. ARBITRAGE’s official Twitter account is @arbitragingco.

Buying and Selling ARBITRAGE

ARBITRAGE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARBITRAGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARBITRAGE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARBITRAGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARBITRAGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARBITRAGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.