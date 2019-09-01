ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 6,072.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 111,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 109,300 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 355,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,612,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 395,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,107,000 after acquiring an additional 98,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 195.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 17,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Shares of ARCB stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $29.61. 79,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,092. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 2.02. ArcBest Corp has a twelve month low of $24.68 and a twelve month high of $51.45.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.03). ArcBest had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $771.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Corp will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ArcBest from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of ArcBest from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Cowen raised shares of ArcBest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ArcBest from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ArcBest has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.