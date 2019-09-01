Argus Trading Down 8.6% Over Last 7 Days (ARGUS)

Argus (CURRENCY:ARGUS) traded up 44.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Argus has a total market cap of $478.00 and $35.00 worth of Argus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argus coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. During the last week, Argus has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Argus alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00021893 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002474 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00151771 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,688.82 or 1.00756322 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003203 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00038172 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Argus

Argus (CRYPTO:ARGUS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2017. Argus’ total supply is 5,194,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,148,324 coins. Argus’ official Twitter account is @Argus_coin. The official website for Argus is www.argusnetwork.co.

Buying and Selling Argus

Argus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Argus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.