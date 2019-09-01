ArtByte Price Hits $0.0001 (ABY)

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. In the last seven days, ArtByte has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. ArtByte has a total market cap of $58,347.00 and approximately $26.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArtByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.94 or 0.00676307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00011785 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00016440 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000707 BTC.

About ArtByte

ArtByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ArtByte is www.artbyte.me.

Buying and Selling ArtByte

ArtByte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArtByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArtByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

