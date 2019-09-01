ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

ASOMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded ASOS PLC/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ASOS PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. HSBC downgraded ASOS PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASOS PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ASOS PLC/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASOMY traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,683. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 2.79. ASOS PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $80.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.33.

About ASOS PLC/ADR

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

